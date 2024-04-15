LATEST

Philip Morris Int'l inaugurates P8.8-B factory in Batangas

LOOK: Philip Morris International inaugurated its P8.8 B factory in Tanauan, Batangas with its local affiliate PMFTC Inc. to bolster its smoke-free products on 15 April 2024. The new facility will manufacture BONDS and BLENDS heated tobacco sticks by IQOS. Among the distinguished guests at the inauguration were PMI Region President, Mr. Frederic De Wilde, PMFTC Manufacturing Director, Mr. Elvio Rocco, PMI Senior Vice President Operations, Mr. Scott Coutts, PMI Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jacek Olczak, PMFTC President, Mr. Denis Gorkun, PMFTC Board of Director, Mr. Michael Tan, LT Group President, Mr. Lucio Tan III, First Lady of the Republic of the Philippines, Louise Araneta-Marcos and DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. | via John Louie Abrina