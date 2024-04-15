PhilHealth, MMDA strengthen joint public info drive

PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr. signed today a Memorandum of Agreement with Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), led by Acting Chairman Atty. Romando S. Artes, which aims to promote and enhance public awareness on PhilHealth benefits and services through MMDA's digital and non-digital media platforms prominently located throughout Metro Manila.

The partnership, which is already on its fifth year, will benefit millions of commuters and motorists plying major thoroughfares in the National Capital Region.

"Through our renewed alliance, we aim to enhance access to quality healthcare services for all, especially in the dynamic landscape of the National Capital Region. By synergizing our efforts, we can better address our communities' evolving healthcare needs and contribute to our nation's overall health and resilience,” Ledesma said in his speech.

For his part, Acting Chairman Artes expressed his continuing support to the state health insurer, saying, “Matagal na po tayong nakikipagtulungan sa PhilHealth at asahan po ninyo na patuloy kaming susuporta sa napakagandang programa ng PhilHealth lalong-lalo na sa information dissemination, dahil sa totoo lang napakarami pong magandang proyekto at benepisyo ang binibigay ng PhilHealth.”

Earlier, PhilHealth NCR Office led by Dr. Bernadette Lico announced during the MMDA flag raising ceremony the accreditation of the MMDA Clinic as the country's first non-hospital-based, non-LGU and non-uniformed Konsulta Package Provider that will cater to the Agency’s close to 8,000 traffic enforcers, street sweepers and office-based personnel.

“We would like to give due recognition to MMDA for committing to provide all its dedicated personnel, including their dependents, with the primary care benefit package, such as health profiling, consultations, diagnostic and laboratory tests such as chest X-ray, fasting blood sugar, and electrocardiogram, as well as drugs and medicines for certain medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, and hypertension,” the PhilHealth Chief added.

In photo are (L-R) MMDA Health, Public Safety and Environment Protection Office Director and Officer-in-Charge for Office of the Assistant General Manager for Planning Atty. Victor Pablo Trinidad; Assistant General Manager for Operations Asec. David Angelo Vargas; Deputy Chairman Usec. Frisco San Juan Jr.; Acting Chairman Artes; PhilHealth PCEO Ledesma; Acting Vice President for Corporate Affairs Rey Baleña; and NCR Vice President Dr. Bernadette Lico during the signing ceremony at MMDA’s head office in Pasig City on 15 April 2024.