PetroWind now gearing to wind project expansion

Despite facing snags over environmental compliance issues, PetroWind Energy Inc. (PWEI) of listed PetroEnergy Resources Corp. (PERC) is now gearing up to proceed with the full-swing construction of Phase 2 of Nabas Wind Project after receiving the green light from the local government.

In a stock exchange report on Monday, PERC disclosed that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region (DENR-6) and DENR–Environment Management Bureau (EMB-6) verified that the 13.2-megawatt project complied with all environmental rules and regulations.

Based on the DENR report to the Aklan Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) and Malay Sangguniang Barangay (SB), the wind did not affect nearby rivers.

Thus, the Malay SB and SP, on 22 February, reinstated their endorsement for Phase 2 of the Nabas Wind Project.

This paved the way for the resumption of construction of three more wind turbine generators (WTGs), which was stopped in August 2023 after the Malay SB withdrew its approval for the project.

To recall, Aklan SP and Malay SB requested to monitor the project's environmental impact.

The DENR units, thus, conducted site inspections and document reviews from August 2023 to January 2024.

"As long as they put mitigating measures and ensure that the Project will not (harm) our rivers, we are supportive of Phase 2. We need to consider the positive, long-term benefits of the Project," Cogon chairman Elnor Casidsid said.

"If they will commit that proper monitoring will be implemented to ensure that Napaan River will not be affected, then we are okay with Phase 2. This will also greatly help us reach our goal of making Malay into a city," Casidsid added.

PWEI started site development of the project in March 2023 after securing a P1.8 billion loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) to partially fund the renewable energy project.

The first three WTGs located on the Nabas side were completed recently and started their testing and commissioning on 4 April, supplying much-needed electricity to power-starved Panay island.