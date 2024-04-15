PDEA, PCG intensify anti-illegal drug operations

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have intensified their joint operations to combat illicit drug trade in the country.

Under a Memorandum of Agreement signed recently, the state agencies vowed to implement an enhanced interdiction strategy aimed at preventing the smuggling, transportation, and transshipment of illegal drugs, controlled precursors, and essential chemicals (CPECs) into local territory.

The agreement was signed by PDEA director general Undersecretary Moro Virgilio Lazo and PCG commandant CG Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan.

To ensure effective collaboration, both parties agreed to hold regular meetings to discuss operational matters, assess the current status of programs, and formulate strategies to achieve the objectives outlined in the agreement.

The PDEA will also develop a comprehensive information collection plan to gather data on illegal drug activities from various sources.

It will also lead narcotics investigations and conduct anti-drug operations, while the PCG will assist in information gathering, analysis, and prevention of illegal drug entry through the coastlines.

Under the agreement, it will also enable the deputization of PDEA personnel to join PCG in enforcement inspections of merchant ships and vessels within the scope of their lawful authority.

The Philippines, a country composed of 7,107 islands, boasts one of the longest coastlines globally, spanning an impressive 36,289 kilometers, as revealed by the country’s census.

Extending 2,000 kilometers from Batanes to Jolo, the coastline encompasses 25 major coastal cities. Notably, it is estimated that over 60 percent of the Philippine population resides along the coast, highlighting its significance and potential.