Yummie Dingding

NATION

PBBM graces FOCAP's 50th anniversary celebration

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the 50th anniversary of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) on Monday, 15 April 2024, at the Manila Hotel in Ermita, Manila. This marked the first time in almost a decade that the organization hosted the Presidential Forum, with the last one held in 2015 with former President Aquino. The chief executive addressed questions from its members, focusing particularly on geopolitics, relations with the Philippines' allies such as the US and Japan after his recent trip to Washington, Marcos family's past cases, security issues in the West Philippine Sea, the alleged secret deal of the former administration with China, and his relationship with the Duterte family. | via Yummie Dingding / PPA POOL