Pasay’s five most wanted persons fall

The Pasay City Police on Sunday reported that a series of operations against wanted persons led to the arrest of five individuals for cases of murder, robbery, attempted homicide and estafa recently.

Pasay City Police chief Col. Mario Mayames identified the suspects as alias Harry, alias AJ, alias Ute, alias Mark, and alias Jey, who were arrested in separate operations conducted by the city police operatives.

Reports said that alias Harry was arrested for murder at around 3 p.m. on Pasadena Street in Pasay City by members of Pasay Police Substation 10 by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Maria Rosario B. Ragasa of Pasay City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 108 on 20 January 2006 with no recommended bail.

Alias AJ, on the other hand, was collared around 3:45 p.m. at F.B. Harrison Street in Barangay 4, Pasay City, based on a warrant issued by Judge Jesus B. Mupas of Pasay RTC on 28 March 2019, with a recommended bail of P100,000.

Meantime, alias Ute was nabbed for attempted homicide at Tramo Riverside on the strength of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Edwin B. Ramizo of Pasay RTC Branch 114 on 14 November 2016, with recommended bail of P24,000.

Alias Mark, meanwhile, was apprehended at around 8:50 p.m. at a convenience store in Barangay 201 on order Judge Ronald August L Tan of Pasay RTC Branch 112 for alleged estafa.

Alias Jey was arrested at around 10:20 p.m. at Barangay Hall 114 by virtue of a warrant for robbery with violence issued by Judge Edwin B. Ramizo of Pasay RTC Branch 114 on 28 November 2014, with a bail of P100,000.