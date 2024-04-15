PAL adjusted Manila-Davao flight scheds to accommodate runway repairs

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) B0950/24 on 13 April 2024, temporarily closing the runway of Davao International Airport for 15 days starting on 14 April 2024 to make way for the emergency repair.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said that the Davao International Airport implemented its emergency repair (asphalt overlay) of the runway project.

The scope of work includes the removal of two inches of damaged asphalt pavement, the application of an emulsified asphalt tack coat, and the laying of a hot bituminous asphalt mixture in an area of 1,200 sq.m., including the repainting of the affected existing runway markings.

Apolonio added that from the originally scheduled period for runway closure of 6 hours, it was lessened to 4 hours per day for 15 days to minimize the effect on the airlines' operations.

Thus, the schedule for runway closure was compressed to 4 hours per day, from 0000H to 0400H.

In this regard, several Philippine Airlines flight schedules from Manila to Davao to Manila were adjusted to make way for the runway repair at 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. daily until 1 June 2024.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said the adjusted flights are:

▪︎ PR 2821 MANILA-DAVAO

ETD MNL: From 10:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

ETA DVO: 12:05 a.m. to 11:35 p.m.

▪︎ PR2822 DAVAO-MANILA

ETD DVO: From 3:20 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

ETA MNL: From 5:10 a.m. to 5:45 a.m.

▪︎ PR2807 MANILA-DAVAO

ETD MNL: From 11:15 p.m. to 2:20 a.m.

ETA DVO: From 1:05 a.m. to 4:10 a.m.

▪︎ PR2808 DAVAO-MANILA

ETD DVO: From 2:10 a.m. to 4:50 a.m.

ETA MNL: From 4:00 a.m. to 6:40 a.m.

The runway closure period is stated in a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines. For further inquiries and concerns, affected passengers may avail of any of the following platforms:

• Hotline: (+632) 8539-0000 or 8855-8888

• Phl mobile: (+63) 919-056-2255

• Messenger: https://bit.ly/PALMessenger

• Viber: search for Philippine Airlines

• WhatsApp: Add us as a new contact (+63) 998-951-4359

• myPAL webchat: https://bit.ly/3z8Ck3Y

All other flights to and from Davao continue to follow their published schedules.

Within the allotted time, passengers on flights affected by the Davao runway closure would receive email notifications about their updated travel schedules along with the option to reroute, rebook, or get a refund.