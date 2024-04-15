Netanyahu: ‘We will harm them’

The Philippines has expressed “serious concern” over the recent military tit-for-tat between Iran and Israel, urging both nations to resolve their conflict peacefully.

“The Philippines expresses its serious concern over the increasing tensions between Israel and Iran,” the DFA said in a statement on Monday.

“We urge all parties to refrain from escalating the situation and to work towards a peaceful resolution of their conflict,” it added.

The Philippines has “long advocated for all states to adhere to the principles of international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes,” the DFA stressed.

On Saturday, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) or drones at Israel in retaliation for Israel’s deadly bombing of Iran’s consulate in Syria.

According to the Israel Defense Force, the attack included over 400 launches comprising 170 UAVs, 120 ballistic missiles, and 30 cruise missiles launched from Iran (285 drones and missiles), Yemen (by the Houthis), Iraq, Syria and Lebanon (over 100 rockets by Hezbollah).

The attack, which was successfully blocked by Israel’s defense system, prompted world leaders to call for restraint to prevent a further escalation.

“In recent years, and especially in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran. Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively,” said Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination,” Netanyahu said.

In a development linked to the hostilities, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Portuguese civilian cargo ship MCS Aries with four Filipino seafarers on board (See related story). The IRGC also took part in the unprecedented missile attack against Israel.

Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz said, “The Ayatollah regime is a criminal regime that supports Hamas’ crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law. I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization and to sanction Iran now.”

For many years even before the 7 October 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, Iran has been known to fund, train, and provide weapons and missiles to the terror organization.

“This unprovoked aggression is a clear example of Iran’s desire to destroy Israel and illustrates the global threat posed by a potentially nuclear-armed Iran. Iran makes declarations and acts to destroy the State of Israel. No country in the world would tolerate repeated threats to its existence,” said Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss.

Israel’s iron dome defense system successfully thwarted the unprecedented attack by Iran, Fluss said, adding: “This symbolizes our nation’s resilience and technological edge.”

He said the iron dome, the Arrow system, its air force planes, and other sophisticated systems helped in the defense of Israel.

“Israel is committed to defending itself against all threats, and calls on its allies and the international community to stand together in condemning Iran’s terror actions,” Fluss added.