Marcos’ World War II medals (3)

Avoid ignorant people at all costs — they believe they know everything. They are most dangerous, according to psychologists and therapists.

When you are being bothered by an ignorant person, avoid him. Go to the garden and smell the flowers, play with the butterflies, and hum a tune with the bees. You will feel refreshed and light-hearted.

City officials should never give in to the whims and caprices of the green-eyed monster lest the community where they live and lead will decline and decay.

One envious person who is carefully hiding his identity from me claims that I grabbed his land.

According to my in-laws, this man must be mentally sick. He speaks and claims to be a messiah or what people call in Tagalog, “Taga saklolo ng mga kawawa.”

Distorting the academic record and the data in the information sheet and curriculum vitae of the consultant of the office of the mayor in the Commission on Audit is a criminal offense and negated all the foul and false statements of the ignorant and radio announcer who degraded his respectability as the voice of the people to that of a mere glorified illiterate.

Falsity in one is falsity in all the mouth of the green-eyed crocodile is most ugly and filthy with every lie he says.

People all around the world are by nature fond of talking about other’s business. Both men and women can be nosy about other people’s lives. Sadly, this does not bring any good to the subjects. Secrets are brought out, failures and flaws are emphasized, and relationships are destroyed. Worse, as gossip is passed around, it tends to be twisted until the final story has veered too far from the original, thus causing more damage.

Fame, power and the world’s greatest fortune were possessed by Marcos. The man and his country had become the object of envy and gossip generated globally by generations of the world’s population.

The phrase Marcos

“ill-gotten wealth” was crafted immediately after Ferdinand Marcos was removed from office literally by a US military helicopter, and shortly thereafter the newly installed President, Corazon Aquino, created the Presidential Commission on Good Government or PCGG purportedly to go after property known to be part of the Marcos “ill-gotten wealth.”

It was very important to the conspirators that the wealth attributed as belonging to Ferdinand Marcos be labeled “ill-gotten” even though, as was known, Ferdinand was in his own right the richest man in the world and had absolutely no reason to steal anything from anyone.

It was clear that the phrase

“ill-gotten wealth” was invented to have a solid basis for seizing everything known to be owned by President Marcos, his family and his cronies.

Even to some foreign press, the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution was merely a riotous madness to camouflage the true and real intention of the conspirators. There was nothing for the good of the Filipino people and the country.

It was part of the demolition campaign not only against Ferdinand but also against the Filipino people because part of the real intention was to seize the wealth of Ferdinand Marcos, including the Maharlika account kept in the Central Bank of the Philippines.

If there was anything good that came out of the phony people’s EDSA revolution, it was the exposure to and among the Filipino people of the conspirators with the invisible and long arm of foreign powers who manipulated the fortune of our country, the Republic of the Philippines.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government was born out of hatred and envy.

It was charged with the task of assisting the President in regard most especially to the recovery of all ill-gotten wealth accumulated by former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, his immediate family, relatives and cronies.

(To be continued)