Marcos: Power outage slow down Phl growth, recovery

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the government shouldn't just depend on people's resilience during calamities as power outages slow down both the country's recovery and growth.

In a speech read by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin during the ceremonial launch of the Energy Sector Emergency Operations Center in Taguig City, Marcos underscored the critical role of uninterrupted power supply during calamities and emergencies.

"Electricity makes relief, response, and reconstruction possible. We know from bitter experience that power delay is not only rehab deferred but development denied," Marcos said.

“People’s patience is not a renewable resource. We must put in place contingencies,” Marcos added.

Marcos pointed out that hospitals cannot treat the injured, food is spoiled, and communication is cut off without power and electricity.

“For people and places devastated by disasters, nothing conveys the assurance that everything will be alright than the availability of power,” Marcos said.

The Energy Sector Emergency Operations Center, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, will facilitate real-time monitoring of energy infrastructure, including grid performance and distribution networks, particularly during disasters when power service is at risk.

It will serve as a centralized hub for collaboration and information sharing among local, regional, and national authorities, ensuring seamless coordination during crises.

Complementing the operations center, the Mobile Energy System (MES) harnesses renewable energy sources to provide a safe, dependable, and sustainable power supply during emergencies.

These systems will be piloted in typhoon-prone municipalities, ensuring the continuous operation of critical infrastructure and basic services even in the face of traditional power source failures.

Marcos then expressed his gratitude for the collaborative efforts between the Department of Energy (DOE) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in realizing these projects.

"These projects show the power of unity and the value of cooperation," Marcos said, acknowledging the invaluable contribution of international partners in enhancing the resilience of the nation's energy systems.

As the Philippines strives towards energy security, Marcos Jr. urged active collaboration between the government and the private sector, envisioning a future powered by clean energy and thriving communities benefiting from stable, reliable, and accessible energy systems.