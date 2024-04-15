Male PDL transfer to new jail facility seen

The local government of Quezon City on Sunday revealed that the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-National Capital Region (BJMP-NCR) launched the transfer of male Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) to its new city jail facility in Payatas to ease congestion.

Belmonte previously said a total of 364 elderly and persons with disabilities and comorbidities were transferred to Payatas by the BJMP, assisted by the local Department of Public Order and Safety, Traffic and Transport Management Department, QC Police District, and Barangay Police security officers.

According to the BJMP-NCR data, the city's male jail population is at 2,981 and last March 2022, the 2.4-hectare jail facility was officially turned over by the local government of Quezon City to the BJMP.

The city jail adheres to the United Nations standards, with its three 5-story buildings consisting of 440 cells, each having proper air ventilation, water supply and lights, with its spacious cell can hold up to 20 PDLs with two electric fans, a bathroom area, and bunk beds.

Currently, 240 cells are being utilized.

The facility also has dedicated places like a visiting area, basketball court and sunning area for PDLs.

To recall, the Quezon City mayor on 6 April personally inspected the new facility assisted by Jail Warden Supt. Glennford Valdepeñas.

"I want our male PDLs to have various opportunities they can pursue like alternative education, seminars, and livelihood programs which can help them become productive citizens," Belmonte said.

The local chief executive also vowed to ensure that the PDLs receive proper treatment and care especially now that the city is experiencing high heat index.