LTFRB-7 continues consolidation applications

CEBU CITY — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Central Visayas continues to accept applications for consolidation on Saturday and again on 27 April 2024.

In a statement, LTFRB-7 director Eduardo Montealto Jr. disclosed that the additional working days for accepting consolidation applications are in anticipation of more public utility jeepney (PUJ) owners processing their consolidation franchises.

To recall, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently stressed that the 30 April deadline for the consolidation of jeepneys will not be extended.

According to the LTFRB, jeepneys that have no application for consolidation and those who are not willing to join cooperatives will be restrained from plying their routes anymore after 30 April under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.