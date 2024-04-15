Little Mix’s Perrie goes solo with debut single ‘Forget About Us’

“Forget About Us” is a bittersweet up-tempo pop song written by Perrie with Ed Sheeran and legendary songwriter David Hodges (“Because of You” by Kelly Clarkson, “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri) and Steve Solomon.

The euphoric track is the introduction to Perrie as a solo artist, highlighting her stunning vocal talent. “I don’t want you to ever forget about us in the front seat listening to songs that made you think about me,” she sings in this remembrance of previous relationships.

Perrie says: “I look back on past relationships and do think happily about those times. Do I want to be there now? No. It didn’t work out that way and if it was supposed to be it would have happened. Relationships have been a huge part of my life and they’ve made me who I am now. I think it’s a nice sentiment to be honest about and it’s super relatable.”

The beautiful video for the song, coming soon, was directed by Jake Nava (who had worked with Beyonce, Britney Spears) and shot recently in Cape Town.

The world might know her as the self-assured Perrie from Little Mix, a group that boasts three Brit Awards over 17.49 million albums sales globally and 29.6 billion worldwide streams. However, her experience in one of the best-selling girl groups of all time was also transformative for a younger girl who was naturally shy and unsure of her immense talents. Previously, Perrie shied away from songwriting in Little Mix as she didn’t have the confidence in her abilities, but through working on her upcoming debut album, her extensive songwriting contributions surprised even her.