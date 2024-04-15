Lacuna mobilizes barangays for fire prevention

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna directed barangay leaders on Sunday to prioritize fire safety education for residents following two major fires in a week.

Lacuna stressed the importance of public awareness and allowing firefighters to operate unimpeded during blazes and while the causes of the Isla Puting Bato and Parola fires are under investigation, the mayor urged residents to be vigilant and identify fire hazards in their homes.

“There have been unfortunate incidents where residents, particularly volunteers, were harassed by people trying to take control of hoses,” Lacuna said. “We need to remind everyone that firefighters and volunteers are there to help, and they should not be obstructed or harmed.”

Lacuna’s call to action comes after three recent fires displaced at least 600 families.

She enlisted the help of Liga ng mga Barangay president and Councilor Dr. Leilani Lacuna to mobilize barangay officials to educate residents on fire prevention and proper response during emergencies.

With the rising heat index in Metro Manila, Lacuna stressed the importance of fire safety awareness and barangay authorities are tasked with informing residents about fire prevention measures and proper conduct during fire incidents.

Fire victims are currently receiving temporary shelter at city-designated covered courts.

The Manila Department of Social Welfare, headed by Re Fugoso, and the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, led by Arnel Angeles, are providing meals and assistance.