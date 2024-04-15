Jamesray Ajido plunges into swimming

At just 15 years old, Jamesray Mishael Ajido has successfully broken records in the local swimming scene. His recent clutch for gold — the Philippines’ first — was during the 100-meter butterfly event of the 11th Asian Age Group Championships at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

A Grade 8 student from La Salle Greenhills, Jamesray has an elder brother named Jeremiah. To divert Jamesray’s attention from gadgets, mother Lovell enrolled him in swimming lessons. Thus, at the tender age of eight, he developed a passion for the sport.

And boy, did it pay off! Since his foray into the pool, he has clinched two gold medals — 100-meter butterfly and 100-meter backstroke — at the National Collegiate Athletics Association’s Season 99 Championships.