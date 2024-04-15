Jamesray Ajido plunges into swimming

At just 15 years old, Jamesray Mishael Ajido has successfully broken records in the local swimming scene. His recent clutch for gold — the Philippines’ first — was during the 100-meter butterfly event of the 11th Asian Age Group Championships at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.
A Grade 8 student from La Salle Greenhills, Jamesray has an elder brother named Jeremiah. To divert Jamesray’s attention from gadgets, mother Lovell enrolled him in swimming lessons. Thus, at the tender age of eight, he developed a passion for the sport.
And boy, did it pay off! Since his foray into the pool, he has clinched two gold medals — 100-meter butterfly and 100-meter backstroke — at the National Collegiate Athletics Association’s Season 99 Championships.
To add to his ever-growing laurels, he likewise garnered five gold medals, plus one bronze at the Batang Pinoy National Championships, plus two silver awards at the SEA Age Group Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.
“I’m super happy and thankful to the Lord, and to my parents who supported and guided me. Also to my coach who trained me and sharpened my skills,” the young gentleman shared in an exclusive interview.
With the mindset that studies will always be the priority, Jamesray rigidly commits to the completion of schoolwork before training.
His typical day as a student-athlete goes as follows: school from 7:30 a.m. until 3:10 p.m., he then rests until 4:30 p.m.. From 5 to 7 p.m., he religiously swims, two hours, on the dot, everyday.
The young competitor looks up to the swimming legend and most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps of the United States.
Jamesray admits he does not feel pressured during tourneys. “I just see it as an opportunity to push myself more, to be always at my best performance,” he declared.
To relax and unwind, he plays video games and Transformers toys, and solves the Rubik’s cube with his kuya. As a family, they all play Monopoly or watch a movie together.
Looking forward to the future, Jamesray wishes to pursue a cybersecurity-related course in college, such as computer engineering or information technology.
Let us hear more about this budding athlete’s thoughts.
Pre-competition ritual
“I pray and listen to worship music.”
Dream tournaments
“The tournaments I would like to join in the future are the World Juniors, SEA Games, Junior Olympics, Asian Games and, of course, the Summer Olympics.”
Being a long-term athlete
“I will participate as long as my age and my body can still keep up with the competition. But in sports, especially swimming, there is an inevitable retirement age.”
Upcoming competitions
“I will join the International ASEAN School Games in Da Nang, Vietnam, on 31 May to the first week of June, the Southeast Asian Age Group Swimming Championship on December in Bangkok, Thailand. Locally, I will participate in the NCAA and Batang Pinoy 2024.”
Advice to aspiring athletes
“First you must have a dream. Set goals, focus and don’t get distracted. Obey and honor your parents. Listen to your coaches.”
“Always do your best. Be a source of inspiration to others.”
“Enjoy the journey. Be passionate. Be humble. Love what you’re doing and be a good steward of the skills that God has entrusted to you.”
“Always have the attitude of gratitude. Be thankful to everyone who helped and supported you along the way, most specially your parents, family, relatives, friends, coaches and sponsors.”
“Lastly, always give God all the glory.”