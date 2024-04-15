Huge turnout logged at BARMM’s SGA plebiscite

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Sunday revealed that the plebiscite on Saturday for the creation of eight new municipalities in the Special Geographic Area (SGA) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) had an official voter turnout of 81.10 percent.

The total turnout is out of its 89,594 registered voters with 72,358 voting in favor of creating the eight new municipalities, while 273 voted “No.”

Member of Parliament Mohammad Kellie Antao, a staunch advocate for peace and development in the SGA, voted “YES” in his assigned precinct on Saturday plebiscite, adding that the voting was the culmination of the aspirations of the Bangsamoro people in the area for inclusion in the autonomous region.

“The event on Saturday was indeed historical as this represents the aspirations of our people,” Antao said.

With the overwhelming support, eight new municipalities will be created — Kapalawan, Old Kaabakan, Malidegao, Ligawasan, Tugunan, Nabalawag, Kadayangan and Pahamuddin.

Kapalawan will be composed of Barangays Kibayao, Kitulaan, Langogan, Manarapan, Nasapian, Pebpoloan, Tupig from the town of Carmen.

The Old Kaabakan will have Buluan, Nangaan, Sanggadong, Simbuhay, Simone, Pedtad, and Tamped as its barangays from the municipality of Kabacan.

Malidegao will be comprised of Barangays Balungis, Batulawan, Fort Pikit, Gokotan, Nabundas, Nalapaan, and Nunguan from the municipality of Pikit, North Cotabato.

Meantime, Ligawasan will be composed of barangays Bagoinged, Barungis, Bulol, Buliok, Gli-Gli, Kabasalan, and Rajamuda from Pikit town.

Tugunan to be composed of barangays Balong, Bualan, Lagunde, Macabual, Macasendeg, Manaulanan, Pamalian, Panicupan from the municipality of Pikit, and Tapodoc from the municipality of Aleosan.

Nabalawag will be composed of Barangays Damatulan, Kadigasan, Kadingilan, Kudarangan, Nabalawag, Olandang from the town of Midsayap and Dungguan from the municipality of Aleosan.

Kadayangan, on the other hand, shall be composed of barangays Central Labas, Kapinpilan, Malingao, Mudseng, Sambulawan, Tugal, and Tumbras from the municipality of Midsayap.

Pahamuddin, meanwhile, will be composed of barangays Balacayon, Buricain, Datu Binasing, Datu Mantil, Kadingilan, Lower Pangangkalan, Libungan Torreta, Matilac, Patot, Upper Pangangkalan, Lower Baquer, and Simsiman from the municipality of Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.