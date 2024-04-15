Hoffman, Frank break Phl records

Lauren Hoffman and Angel Frank put up a fighting chance for the coveted Olympic spot after they shattered a pair of national records in the Duke Invitational Athletics Meet in Durham, North Carolina over the weekend.

Hoffman, a Duke University standout, reset the national record after clocking 13.41 seconds in the women’s 100-meter hurdles while Frank clocked 53.72 seconds to shatter the national record in the women’s 400m run.

With the feat, the 25-year-old Hoffman grabbed the silver medal behind Skyla Wilson’s commanding 13.36 seconds while breaking the 13.65-second mark set by former national team star Sheena Atilano in a race in the United States in 2009.

Not to be outdone, her training partner — Frank — broke the erstwhile record of 53.81 seconds set by Filipino-American sprinter Kayla Richardson in the Mt. San Antonio College Relays in Walnut, California in 2017.

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association, however, has yet to ratify their respective records.

Still, Hoffman celebrated her record-breaking performance but admitted that she could have done it better.

“PH national record in the 100H. Getting 13.41 seconds is not a PB (personal best) but still a solid opener. Such a fun event, can’t wait to keep working on it,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman and Frank’s victorious performances are major boosts to their bids of seeing action in the Paris Olympics this July.

Hoffman, for one, is at No. 32 in the women’s 400m hurdles event and has to stay in the top 38 to join Ernest John Obiena — the No. 2 pole vaulter in the world — in the Summer Games that opens in Paris on 26 July.

Should Hoffman fail to make it, she has to bank on the endorsement of the Patafa for a wildcard sot via universality rule, the spot that sprinter Kristina Knott occupied for the Tokyo Olympics.