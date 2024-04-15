Drug den raided; four suspects nabbed

The police dismantled a drug den in Taguig City, arresting four individuals involved in drug-related activities during the raid.

The raid was conducted by the police and PDEA at about 8:45 p.m. on 15 April in Barangay Palingon Tipas, Taguig City.

The arrested individuals were identified as alias June, 52 years old, vendor; alias Michael, 42 years old, painter; alias Joy, 44 years old, vegetable vendor; and alias Maribel, 44 years old, seamstress.

During the operation, the law enforcement teams seized more or less 40 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P272,000; one genuine P1,000 bill; 39 pieces of P1,000 boodle money; and one .38 caliber revolver with two live ammunitions.

The suspects will face complaints for violating Sections 5, 6, and 13 of Article II of RA 9165, while the seized pieces of evidence will be turned over to the SPD Forensic Unit for laboratory examination.