DA distributes P75-M worth of aid to CamSur farmers

As a step toward further increasing the revenues and livelihoods of Filipino farmers, the Department of Agriculture (DA) distributed over P75.03 million worth of financial assistance and farm machinery in Pili, Camarines Sur.

The aid extended to beneficiaries over the week included P10.64 million in financial aid under the departments' Rice Farmers Financial Assistance, benefiting 2,128 rice farmers from the municipalities of Gainza, Mialor, Bombon, Camaligan, Magarao, Naga City, and Pili.

According to the DA, P5,000 from the Rice Fund will be handed out to each farmer as compensation for the forecast farm income decrease due to the Rice Tariffication Law, which is set to end this year.

"Rice farmers cultivating two hectares or less are qualified to receive direct cash assistance," the DA said.

Moreover, together with its attached agency, the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech), DA gave out 28 units of four-wheel-drive tractors valued at P64.4 million as part of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund - Mechanization Component.

"We aim to meet these objectives by expanding and improving our available agri-fishery areas for increased production. We will also mechanize and modernize agri-fishery production systems," said Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., who led the aid distribution in the said province.

He also stated the government's plans for expanding the country's local and international market access, pushing for the digitalization of agriculture, and strengthening existing financial mechanisms to encourage investments and minimize risks.