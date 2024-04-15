Chery Tiggo, PLDT stake winning runs

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

4 p.m. — Petro Gazz vs Cignal

6 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs PLDT

Two pivotal matches are set to shape the semifinal landscape as the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference preliminaries near their conclusion today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Petro Gazz and Cignal square off at 4 p.m. while PLDT and Chery Tiggo face-off at 6 p.m. in what promises to be an evening of intense volleyball action.

The showdown between the High Speed Hitters and the Crossovers is poised to be a thrilling encounter. Both teams are riding significant winning streaks with PLDT securing five straight wins and Chery Tiggo enjoying a four-game run, including notable wins over strong semis contenders like Creamline, Petro Gazz and Cignal.

While wins in these matches won’t guarantee a semifinal spot, all teams are eager to strengthen their bids as they head into the final stretch of the elimination round of the season-opening conference organized by Sports Vision.

With a 7-1 record, the High Speed Hitters seek to join the idle Choco Mucho on top while the Crossovers, tied with the Angels at fourth with 6-2 slates, hope to solidify their own position.

The clash between these two talented squads will undoubtedly be a test of strategy and execution with PLDT showcasing players like Savi Davison, Erika Santos, Fiola Ceballos, Dell Palomata and Rhea Dimaculangan, while Chery Tiggo is also full of artillery, led by sisters Eya and EJ Laure, Mylene Paat, Cza Carandang, Ara Galang, Aby Maraño and Cess Robles.

The Petro Gazz-Cignal faceoff, on the other hand, is expected to set the tone for this double-header battle. The Angels, buoyed by a recent five-set victory over the Cool Smashers (7-2), will be spearheaded by key players Brooke Van Sickle, Jonah Sabete, Remy Palma, Aiza Pontillas, Myla Pablo, Nicole Tiamzon, Kecelyn Galdones, Marian Buitre and Joy Dacoron.

Cignal, on the other hand, seeks redemption after a shutout loss to Chery Tiggo last week.

With a 5-3 mark for sixth place, the HD Spikers will rely on the talents and experience of CA’s Molina, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Riri Meneses and Roselyn Doria and the power of Vanie Gandler to re-ignite their semis hopes with a crucial win over the Angels.