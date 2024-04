LATEST

Buko juice on a hot summer day

LOOK: Jobert, a buko seller along Gil Puyat Avenue, says he can't even sit down to rest due to the high demand buko juice as a refreshment due to this summer's higher heat index. Compared to months ago, the vendor now sells two large trucks of young coconuts per day. According to research, coconut water has natural cooling properties that may help in body temperature regulation and heat stress reduction.| Dianne Bacelonia