Bucor opens inter-agency office vs drugs

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) yesterday opened the office and barracks of the inter-agency collaborative groups that will pave the way for the synchronization of an anti-illegal drug campaign in and out of the state prison and penal farms.

After a short delay due to bidding requirements for the procurement of the needed equipment that will be used for the operation of the said office, BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said, “We are all set now to work together with the common goal of solving illicit drug activities and financially disable those behind it and paralyze them from further engaging in the trafficking of illegal drugs.”

He added that 70 to 80 percent out of the more than 52,000 PDLs nationwide are in prison due to drug-related cases.

Catapang admitted that despite the stringent measures in place, the bureau continuous to encounter entry of contraband such as dangerous drugs, Controlled Precursors and Essential Chemicals and drug paraphernalia, in its prison facilities. Thus, the need for collaboration with other government agencies as a vital approach to resolving the complex issues of drug use and trafficking in BuCor facilities.

Acting New Bilibid Prison Superintendent, CCINSP Roger Boncales disclosed that based on Bucor data from January to March of this year, at least 711.76 grams of shabu and 13.54 grams of marijuana have been confiscated or recovered directly from PDLs while the majority were found abandoned inside the New Bilibid Prison during their series of “Oplan Galugad.”

Aside from this, Boncales added, they also confiscated contraband from PDL’s visitors like illegal drugs, cash, tobacco, cellphones and SIM cards.

Under the memorandum of agreement signed by BuCor with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Philippine National Police, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency and National Bureau of Investigation an Operations Center will be established inside the NBP to efficiently carry out the functions, duties and responsibilities of the IACG and to properly execute and implement the provisions of R.A. 9165, otherwise known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation center should concentrate on intelligence gathering, monitoring and taking action to prevent drug-related activities inside the NBP and other prison facilities and penal farms.