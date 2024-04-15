Brawner: Phl to expand strategic seaboard defense posture

The Philippines will be expanding its strategic seaboard defense posture, according to Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., saying it is part of the country’s implementation of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept.

Brawner said the AFP is now looking into the establishment of strategic bases in its eastern seaboard.

“We're extending our, we're projecting our defenses up to our exclusive economic zone [EEZ], and then aside from that we are also now looking into our strategic basing here in our eastern seaboard, not only in the West and North,” he told reporters.

The AFP earlier boosts its presence in the country’s western and northern seaboard amid China’s increasing aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

Also, a Senate panel is currently tackling the Philippine Navy Archipelagic Defense Act—a measure that would allow the country to establish forward operating bases (FOBs) or small bases—which would only serve as an outpost strategically located near the WPS and the Philippine Rise.

In March, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. introduced the CADC which would be to country’s efforts to defend its sea lanes of communication and all of its maritime territories.

Teodoro underscored that the CADC will provide for the AFP to protect and guarantee “Philippine nationals, Philippine corporations, and those authorized by the Philippine government the unimpeded and peaceful exploration and exploitation of all natural resources within our EEZ and other areas we have jurisdiction.”

Brwner said the strategic basing will be paralleled with the setting up of more radar and missile systems in the AFP’s naval detachments, covering the entire Philippine EEZ.

“It would be part of our long-term plan so that we will be able to protect the entire archipelago,” he pointed out.

Brawner said the allocation for fortifying the country’s eastern seaboard defense, which is anchored to the CADC, will be lodged in the 2025 defense budget under its modernization program.

Asked why there’s a need to fortify the eastern seaboard despite fewer security threats in the area, Brawner explained: “It's not just armed threats, we have to protect our EEZ, so we are not just protecting for an armed attack, a possible armed attack but also we protect our resources and we all know that Philippine Rise is rich in natural resources.”

Brawner said expanding the defense posture will also benefit those Filipino fishermen residing within the country’s EEZ.

“We both want to protect our sovereign rights so that our fishermen could freely fish in the area and also, we should freely explore our own resources and protect our EEZ from foreign exploitation,” he added.