Bong Go highlights efforts to bolster BFP

Bong Go highlights efforts to strengthen BFP and support firefighters during visit to National Fire Training Center in Impasug-ong, Bukidnon as new fire station breaks ground in the town.

In a spirited talk to the trainees of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) at the National Fire Training Center in Impasug-ong, Bukidnon, on Saturday, 13 April, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his heartfelt gratitude and reinforced his commitment to supporting the country's firefighters and other uniformed personnel.

Go was accorded arrival honors during the event, a ceremonial recognition of his significant role and contributions to strengthen the BFP. The ceremony was well-attended, with a total of 408 trainees present who were newly appointed Fire Officer 1 (FO1) recruits from regions 8, 9, 10, and 11. These officers are undergoing the mandatory Fire Basic Recruit Course (FBRC).

In a heartfelt tribute to the uniformed personnel, Go emphasized that the true gratitude belongs to the servicemen and women themselves: "Huwag ho kayong magpasalamat sa amin… Sa totoo lang po, kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil kami po’y mga probinsyano tulad ninyo na binigyan ninyo po ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyong lahat at sa buong bansa.”

"Ako mismo parang bumbero ako. Kapag may nasusunog sa kahit saang parte ng Pilipinas, pinupuntahan ko upang makatulong sa abot ng aking nakakaya," he shared, describing his proactive approach to addressing emergencies nationwide.

Aside from firefighters, Go also gave recognition to other uniformed personnel whom he shared experiences with in the past during conflict situations and other crises.

The senator also touched on his legislative efforts to support the uniformed personnel, "In 2018, dinoble po namin ni dating Pangulong Duterte ang sahod ng entry position ng ating mga uniformed personnel. Kasama na diyan ang bumbero, kasama na diyan ang (AFP) Armed Forces of the Philippines, kasama na diyan ang (PNP) Philippine National Police, kasama na diyan ang Coast Guard, kasama na diyan ang BJMP (Bureau of Jail Management and Penology)."

Detailing the initiatives undertaken to modernize and support the BFP, Go principally authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11589 or the BFP Modernization Act of 2021.

This Act mandates a ten-year modernization program aimed at bolstering the BFP's capabilities by recruiting more firefighters, acquiring advanced fire-fighting equipment, and developing specialized training programs. Additionally, the BFP must conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and informational drives in collaboration with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and local government units.

He explained, "Noong naging senador po ako, ipinagpatuloy ko ang pagpapalakas ng BFP at pagsulong ng mga polisiya na makakabuti sa ating uniformed personnel. Ako ang pangunahing may-akda at co-sponsor ng RA No. 11589 o ang Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021. Karagdagang personnel — kayo po ‘yon, karagdagang equipment, at importante rito ‘yung education campaign na turuan po natin ang ating mga kababayan na mag-ingat po dahil bawat bahay na nasusunog damay ang kapitbahay."

The senator thanked key officials for their contributions, including Impasug-ong Mayor Anthony Uy, Vice Mayor Johnny Chavez, Fire Chief Superintendent Alma Gran Abacahin, and other leaders from the BFP and the local government. Also present during the event was fellow Senator Imee Marcos who was also in Bukidnon as well as other senators to attend Senate President Migz Zubiri’s birthday celebration later that evening.

In his closing remarks, Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of service, reinforced his dedication to the welfare of the Filipino people, particularly those in service.

He encouraged the trainees to serve with heart and dedication: "Basta isa lang po ang maipapayo ko sa inyo sa ating pagseserbisyo sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Dapat mula sa puso iyan, dapat mayroong pagmamahal ang ating pagseserbisyo sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Hinding-hindi po kayo magkakamali kapag inuna ninyo ang kapakanan at interes ng inyong kapwa."

"At tandaan po natin, nandirito lang po ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go. Bukas ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat. Sa abot ng aking makakaya tutulong po ako sa aking kapwa Pilipino,” concluded Go.

On the same day, Go and Senator Imee Marcos also joined a groundbreaking ceremony for a new fire station in the town. As an advocate of BFP modernization, Senator Go emphasized the new facility's critical importance in ensuring local constituents' safety. They also provided necessary assistance to the town's indigents in a separate event organized by Sen. Marcos.

Go, Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported constructing several multipurpose buildings and spillways for the communities in Impasug-ong.

Later on, Go also visited the Sumilao fire station and inspected their new fire truck which he advocated for and gave salute to firefighters there who put their lives at risk to protect others. After which, Go also assisted displaced workers and visited the Super Health Centers in Sumilao and Malaybalay.