Beauty queen Samantha Bernardo is now married!

Miss Grand International 2020 first-runner up Samantha Bernardo exchanged vows with her Canadian partner Scott Moore at a beach wedding held on 12 April in Cebu City.

Snaps taken from the wedding have been posted by Nice Print Photography on Instagram. The bride looked radiant in a fully beaded halter neck gown, while her groom rocked a beige suit.

Bernardo’s bridesmaids included volleyball star player Alyssa Valdez, who competed with her in Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10 (2022), as well as beauty pageant queens Samantha Panlilio (Binibining Pilipinas-Grand International 2021), Eva Patalinjug-Lim (Binibining Pilipinas-Grand International 2018) and Muriel Orais-Sy (Binibining Pilipinas 2018 candidate).

Also in attendance were Miss Universe 2014 semi-finalist MJ Lastimosa, Miss Universe 2019 semi-finalist Gazzini Ganados, Miss Grand International 2016 Nicole first runner-up Cordoves and Miss Grand International fifth runner-up Roberta Tamandong.

Other weddings guests included actress Ara Mina, comedienne Brenda Mage and volleyball star player Michelle Gumabao.

TV hosts Bianca Gonazalez Intal and Karen Bordador were among the newlyweds’ well-wishers online. “Congratulations and best wishes!!!” Gonzalez wrote on Instagram. Bordador captioned her social media post, “Congratulations dear!!! To a happy marriage and beyond! Stay blessed and loved.”

Bernardo got engaged to Moore in February 2023. They then had their pre-nuptial shoot taken at Las Casas Filipinas De Acuzar in Bataan.