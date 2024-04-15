BBM: Power up Phl economy

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government shouldn’t depend on the resilience of the people alone during calamities but on contingencies the government must put in place.

In a speech read for him by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin during the ceremonial launch of the Energy Sector Emergency Operations Center in Taguig City, Marcos underscored the importance of an uninterrupted power supply during calamities and emergencies as power outages slow down both the country’s recovery and growth.

“Electricity makes relief, response, and reconstruction possible. We know from bitter experience that power delayed is not only rehab deferred but development denied,” Marcos said.

“The people’s patience is not a renewable resource. We must put contingencies in place,” Marcos added.

The President pointed out that hospitals cannot treat the injured, food are spoiled, and communication is cut off without power and electricity.

“For people and places devastated by disasters, nothing conveys the assurance that everything will be all right than the availability of power,” he said.

The Energy Sector Emergency Operations Center, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, will facilitate real-time monitoring of the nation’s energy infrastructure, including grid performance and distribution networks, particularly during disasters when power service is at risk.

It will serve as a centralized hub for collaboration and information sharing among local, regional, and national authorities, ensuring seamless coordination during crises.

Complementing the operations center, the Mobile Energy System harnesses renewable energy sources to provide safe, dependable, and sustainable power supply during emergencies.

These systems will be pilot-tested in typhoon-prone municipalities, ensuring the continuous operation of critical infrastructure and basic services in the face of traditional power source failures.

Marcos expressed his gratitude for the collaborative effort of the Department of Energy and the United States Agency for International Development in realizing the projects.

“These projects show the power of unity and the value of cooperation,” Marcos said, acknowledging the invaluable contribution of international partners in enhancing the resilience of the nation’s energy systems.

As the Philippines strives towards energy security, Marcos urged active collaboration between the government and the private sector, envisioning a future powered by clean energy and thriving communities benefiting from stable, reliable, and accessible energy systems.