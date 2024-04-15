APT announces brand new festival

The Asian Poker Tour has announced a brand-new festival, the APT Taipei Poker Classic, scheduled 27 September to 7 October across two venues — the CTP Asia Poker Arena — Asia’s largest permanent poker room and the CML (Chinese Mahjong League) both located in central Taipei.

In partnership with the Chinese Texas Hold’em Poker Club (CTP), the festival will follow the same format at the APT Taipei 2024, which proved to be the largest and richest poker series ever to play out in Taiwan.

Named “Classic” in reference to the first of the record-breaking new era festivals — the APT Taipei 2023 — which came with a Main Event buy-in of TWD 50,000 and a TWD 30 million guarantee, the tour’s flagship event sports the same great buy-in price but boasts over double the guarantee.

The festival boasts over TWD 150 million (~USD 4.6 million) in guaranteed prize money — with the jewel in the series’ crown — the APT Main Event — coming with a hefty TWD 65 billion (~ USD 2 million) prize pool guarantee!

Series highlights

The 11-day festival kicks off with the two-day TWD 10 million (~USD 311,000) guaranteed APT National Cup which gets underway on Friday, 27 September.

The action-packed opening weekend also features the TWD 10 million guaranteed Mystery Bounty Hunter — sponsored by Natural8, running 28-29 September, the TWD 4 million (~USD 124,700) guaranteed Sunday Super Stack, running 29 September, and the TWD 11 million (~USD 343,000) guaranteed APT Super High Roller — which will award the first of the festival’s coveted signature lion trophies.

ASIAN POKER TOUR