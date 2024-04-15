Alvarez's call for military withdrawal from Marcos draws criticism

Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez's call for the military to withdraw support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has drawn criticism from the members of the House of Representatives, who want him to undergo close scrutiny.

Camiguin Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo prodded the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday to file criminal charges against Alvarez for inciting the military to turn against the government, which he said must be immediately thwarted.

"Clearly, what former Speaker Alvarez remarked during a rally in Tagum City falls within the purview of sedition," Romualdo said.

"What you say often reflects on you. It shows what kind of person you are," he added.

Lanao del Norte Rep. Khalid Dimaporo also hinted at a potential probe against Alvarez by the House Committee on Ethics for making the seditious remark, which constitutes conduct unbecoming a House member.

"I would kindly urge the former Speaker to be cautious with his words and clear on his intent. At face value, his anti-government statements are unbecoming of a member of the House of Representatives and may warrant an ethics case against him," Dimaporo warned.

In a prayer rally in Tagum City on Sunday, Alvarez, a close ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte, urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines to withdraw support from their commander-in-chief, Marcos, to prevent the escalating tension between China and the Philippines over the hotly contested West Philippine Sea (WPS) and Beijing's continuing encroachment into the country's exclusive economic zone.

The assembly occurred in the wake of reports of the Duterte-Xi "gentleman's agreement," purportedly refraining the Philippines from constructing and repairing the country's military outpost BRP Sierra Madre in the Ayungin Shoal in the WPS.

Duterte had denied having a secret pact with China but admitted agreeing to maintain a status quo in the contested waterway, in which no armed patrols would be seen moving in the area to avoid tension and war.

The alleged deal sparked outrage and public backlash as many believed it compromised the integrity of the Philippines' assertion of its rights and sovereignty in the WPS.

Surigao del Sur Johnny Pimentel took a swipe at Alvarez for stoking the fires of divisiveness at a time when the country needs economic gains to address its pressing problems.

"The remarks of the former Speaker are uncalled for. That is tantamount to an act of sedition or rebellion," Pimentel said.

Meanwhile, La Union Rep. Francisco Paolo Ortega urged Alvarez to actively participate in legislative proceedings instead of jumping on the bandwagon.

Ortega reminded Alvarez, whom he said they "have not seen for quite some time," that he is duty-bound to perform his tasks as a member of Congress, such as participating in sessions and committee deliberations, among others.

In February, both Duterte and Alvarez called for the seceding of Mindanao from the rest of the Philippines due to its lack of development.

The proposal, however, met strong opposition, particularly from Mindanaoan lawmakers, who posit that such separation would not bring any benefits to the predominantly Muslim population region and would be a breach of Philippine law.