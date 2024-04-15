AFP, PNP dismiss ‘Oust Marcos’ call

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police on Monday dismissed the call for them to withdraw support to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., assuring that their full loyalty will remain to the Constitution and the chain of command.

AFP Spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, in a statement, emphasized that Filipino soldiers, pilots, sailors, and marines remain dedicated to the mandate of safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, regardless of any political affiliations or individuals in authority.

“The AFP reiterates its unwavering commitment to professionalism, loyalty to the Constitution, and strict adherence to the Chain of Command,” Padilla said.

Padilla was responding to Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez’ call to the AFP, on Sunday night, to withdraw its support support from Marcos.

“Our duty is to protect the Filipino people and uphold the rule of law, ensuring that peace and development will prevail throughout the nation. We will continue to fulfill these responsibilities with integrity, impartiality, and utmost dedication,” she further underscored.

During a rally of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s die-hard supporters in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, Alvarez claimed that the country would attain peace and stability if the AFP withdrew support from Marcos.

“Sa mapayapang paraan (in peaceful means), please withdraw your support for the chief executive. Kapag nag-withdraw kayo ng suporta sa kanya, wala na siyang ibang magagawa kung hindi bumaba sa puwesto (If you withdraw, he has no option but to step down to his post),” he said.

Alvarez cited the Constitution which states that “the AFP shall protect the people” as he expressed concerns over the possible war in the West Philippine Sea because of Marcos’ current foreign policy.

Meanwhile, PNP Col. Jean Fajardo said uniformed personnel should be excluded from the political bickering.

She assured that the police organization would remain loyal to the Constitution and would stick to its mandate of maintaining peace and order.

“On the part of the PNP, we have the Constitution and our loyalty is to the people. Let us spare our uniformed personnel from such political matters,” Fajardo told reporters.

“Wala namang basehan po sa ngayon po para mag-alis tayo o mag-withdraw ng suporta sa duly constituted authorities at ito ay igalang po muna natin (There is no basis right now for us to remove or withdraw support from the duly constituted authorities and we should respect this),” she added.