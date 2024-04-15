Additional EDCA sites denied

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday denied the Philippines has plans to grant the United States access to more military sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

“The Philippines has no plans to increase the EDCA sites,” Marcos said, cutting short a reporter’s question on a potential expansion into Batanes, an island province located north of Luzon.

Marcos also downplayed any potential negative reaction from China regarding the current EDCA footprint.

EDCA, signed in 2016, allows the US to build and operate facilities in designated Philippine military bases. The agreement has been a point of contention with China, which views it as a threat to its territorial claims in the region.

Earlier this month, two top US Army engineers arrived in the country’s northernmost municipality in Batanes facing Taiwan in preparation for this year’s “Balikatan” (shoulder-to-shoulder) military exercises between American and Filipino forces.

This marked the start of unprecedented activities and developments in Batanes, a province better known for its lush hills and rural scenery than its strategic and geopolitical importance, amid the regional tensions caused by China’s aggressive claims over Taiwan and almost the entire South China Sea.

The Balikatan drills will involve 16,000 troops from both nations from 22 April to 10 May.

Batanes has hosted the Balikatan three times, most recently in April 2023, largely for minor infiltration and parachute training. Larger drills are scheduled this year, but details are still unknown.

Marcos also emphasized the importance of the existing Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) between the Philippines and the United States.

“US (Defense) Secretary (Lloyd) Austin explained it very well,” Marcos said. “If any Filipino serviceman is killed, that will invoke the MDT.” He explained the MDT applies not only to uniformed personnel but also to civilians harmed in the course of an attack.