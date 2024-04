LATEST

A jeepney driver's refusal

LOOK: Danny Robles, a 36-year-old jeepney driver, refused to take part in the two-day transport strike that began today, 15 April, due to the organization president's instruction. Some jeepney operators and drivers will continue to operate despite some transport groups' strike effective today, 15 to 16 April, ahead of the April 30 deadline of the public utility vehicle modernization program. | via Dianne Bacelonia