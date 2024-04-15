3 suspected DI members killed in Lanao del Norte clash

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Monday reported at least three suspected members of Dawlah Islamiyah - Maute Group (DI-MG) were killed in a recent encounter in Munai, Lanao del Norte.

Troops from the 103rd Infantry Brigade encountered an undetermined number of suspected Maute Group members in Barangay Lindongan on Saturday, 14 April.

Fatalities were identified as Nezrin Sandab alias Firdaus, Saipal Abubacar alias Fariz, and Pabo Zainoden Radia alias Musab—alleged DI-MG members.

One soldier sustained minor injuries during the gun battle, which lasted for about 20 minutes.

“Said soldier was immediately evacuated to safety for medical attention. As of this report, he is already being taken care of by the best physicians and medical practitioners,” Wesmincom Public Information Chief Maj. Andrew Linao told reporters.

Linao said the operating troops also recovered three M14 rifles, 7.62mm ammunition, and six backpacks after the firefight.

“Due to the effective delivery of fire of the military forces, the enemies were forced to withdraw and escape amid the exchange of gunfire,” said Linao.

Meanwhile, Wesmincom chief LtGen. William Gonzales commended the troops of the 103rd Infantry Brigade for accomplishing the operation.

“We ask for prayers from the peace-loving people of Mindanao for the safety of our soldiers who continuously work hard to successfully eliminate the remaining threats in our area of operation,” he said.