Workplace beckons for parolees, pardonees, probationers

A tourism-related company inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone is open to the idea of parolees, pardonees and probationers working for them.

A company official says he is willing to hire former persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) as maintenance staff.

“We want them to feel that they can become part of society again without being shunned due to their past mistakes. We do hope they become a better person in the process and become a better provider to their families,” he says.

The official, who requested anonymity, adds that as long as they behave and work hard, the company will continue to hire them in support of the deal between the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) Parole and Probation Administration (PPA) to reintegrate former PDLs.

Another local company in the auction sector is willing to do the same as there is a need for manpower during the auction season.

Its official, however, cites a challenge for employing those who have skills that don’t match the job requirements.

“Not everybody knows how to fix the electrical wirings of vehicles or the engine itself, so having someone who knows how to work on heavy machinery is certainly a great addition,” he says.

He gives a thumbs up to the SBMA-DoJ deal, saying that they know the importance of having something such as work and would value the job given.

SBMA chairman and administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño said the stigma of being imprisoned has hindered many PDLs from reintegrating into society and workplace as companies usually shun them for their criminal past.

“If you are a parolee, probationer or pardonee, some people will view you for your past action, and not what you are trying to become. This agreement is a silver lining for them to feel that they are still part of the community. They should not be denied of their right to work and provide financial support to their families,” he said during the signing ceremony.

PPA Administrator Atty. Bienvenido O. Benitez thanked the SBMA for being the first government owned and controlled corporation that agreed to support the agency’s workplace reintegration plan.

He said the PPA also plans to propose the workplace reintegration program to the Clark Development Corporation and the John Hay Management Corporation.