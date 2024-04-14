The future Carbonomics

The extreme heat we are all experiencing today leads many to think of climate change — a term very often bandied about but not completely understood.

Yes, climate change is often blamed as the culprit for wildfires, severe rainfall and melting ice caps that cause our oceans to rise. When we have floods or receding shores, it’s much easier to point the finger. But what is this “change” that disrupts nature and affects us all? To get to the root of this matter, let’s go back to basics.

Carbon, to generations before Gen X, meant the black paper used to make duplicate documents through typewriters and other printing machines. The advent of photocopying practically rendered it obsolete and, in today’s world, carbon is actually considered a “dirty word.” But is it really?

Let’s attempt to understand the lingo better.

ABCs of emissions

Carbon is a crucial element for all life on Earth. It is the basic building block of life and helps form the bodies of living organisms. Its compounds (carbon bonding with other elements) form solids, liquids and gases. Carbon is in the very food we eat, in what we exhale, in what we use to fuel our economy through fossil fuels.

Like the title of that 80s pop song, “every breath you take” produces carbon and, in essence, carbon emissions — particularly, from human activities — are the primary cause of climate change. These human activities involve everyday routines like charging your mobile phone, using appliances and driving a car, which leaves a trail of gases in your wake.

Vast amounts of information will tell you that when carbon is released into the atmosphere, it builds up and traps heat from the sun like a greenhouse. That’s why carbon is called a greenhouse gas.

A carbon footprint, meanwhile, is the sum of all byproducts that come from manufacturing and moving goods, energizing and building structures for homes and businesses, providing food, and travel.

These emissions have a significant impact on our planet, leading to increased temperatures, more frequent extreme weather events, and disruptions to the environment.

So, carbon, in itself, is not “bad” — it’s the amount of atmospheric carbon emissions that causes us some problems.

Low-carbon economy

Businesses are also a contributor to carbon emissions and understanding emission scopes is essential to help companies manage or reduce their numbers. These are:

Burn — emissions coming from the company’s owned physical assets;

Buy — emissions coming from the generation of electricity, heat, or steam that a company purchases; and

Beyond — an emissions catch-all; contributors beyond a company’s walls both upstream and downstream, including emissions from business travel and commuting, and emissions from the use and disposal of any products the company produces.

As such, governments are now talking about the transition to a low-carbon economy. This is essential for limiting the impacts of global temperature rise. The opportunities in using technology and innovation to reduce carbon emissions are greater than many people realize, and governments are moving to develop low-carbon policy frameworks, strengthen sustainable financing, incentivize investments in nature-based solutions and green economies, and align policies across borders.

Many of these things are already happening around the world, at a pace that is relevant and appropriate to the situation and responsibility of each economy. Developed and developing economies have a world of difference in terms of context and, therefore, require different solutions.