The arrival of driver-less taxis may be sooner than you think

Straight from a sci-fi movie, a robo-taxi that has a license to drive. And charge fare.

Only it wasn’t fiction but in real-life.

Hyundai launched the Ioniq 5 Robotaxi in 2021 fulfilling the need for self-driving public transporation.

It forged a partnership with Motional and is set to debut this year by the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore.

And to erase the fear of people riding a fully automated vehicle, Hyundai has recently released a video of it undergoing a driver’s license exam.

The better to hone its data-gathering ability through algorithms.