LIFE

‘Sining Filipina’: Of women, by women, for the women

(FROM left) Geneva Gloria, BDO Unibank, Inc. senior vice president, head of TBG-Remittance; SM's Steven Tan; Elizabeth Sy; Xian Lim; Maria Corazon Mallillin, BDO Unibank executive vice president, Branch Banking Group head; and Grace Victoria Magno, SM Supermalls vice president.
(FROM left) Geneva Gloria, BDO Unibank, Inc. senior vice president, head of TBG-Remittance; SM's Steven Tan; Elizabeth Sy; Xian Lim; Maria Corazon Mallillin, BDO Unibank executive vice president, Branch Banking Group head; and Grace Victoria Magno, SM Supermalls vice president.Photographs courtesy of BDO Unibank Inc., SM Supermalls, Zonta Club of Makati and Environs Foundation Inc.

They all descended. Mostly accomplished ladies, with some supportive gentlemen. Everyone was eager to marvel at the acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings exclusively created by female artists from all over the archipelago to celebrate National Women’s Month.

United States Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson.
United States Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson.
US Embassy Deputy Director for Public Engagement Pauline Anderson.
US Embassy Deputy Director for Public Engagement Pauline Anderson.
Singapore Ambassador to the Philippines Constance See.
Singapore Ambassador to the Philippines Constance See.

The event was the Sining Filipina awarding ceremony, and the theme was “Women Power.” The hosts were Zonta Club of Makati and Environs Foundation Inc., the SM Supermalls and BDO Unibank Inc., and the venue, SM Aura Upper Ground Level Atrium. The attendees were ambassadors and diplomats, business and civic leaders, champions of worthwhile advocacies, art connoisseurs and enthusiasts.

Zonta Club of Makati and Environs Inc. president Jeannie Abaya.
Zonta Club of Makati and Environs Inc. president Jeannie Abaya.
SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.
SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.
Hannah Regina Lopez, BDO Unibank first vice president and Marketing Communications officer-in-charge, and Ivan Charlton Pua, BDO Unibank vice president, Strategic Marketing head —Marketing Communications Group.
Hannah Regina Lopez, BDO Unibank first vice president and Marketing Communications officer-in-charge, and Ivan Charlton Pua, BDO Unibank vice president, Strategic Marketing head —Marketing Communications Group.

The national art competition, which attracted 732 entries from across the islands, was divided into two categories: Figurative and Non-Figurative.

Carolina Llanillo, ZCME past president (left) with Lizanne Uychaco, SM Investments Corporation senior vice president, chief risk officer and chief compliance officer.
Carolina Llanillo, ZCME past president (left) with Lizanne Uychaco, SM Investments Corporation senior vice president, chief risk officer and chief compliance officer.
Zonta International past president, ZCME past president and member Olivia Ferry (left) with Atty. Federico Tancongco, BDO Unibank senior vice president and compliance head.
Zonta International past president, ZCME past president and member Olivia Ferry (left) with Atty. Federico Tancongco, BDO Unibank senior vice president and compliance head.
‘Sining Filipina’ committee heads: ZCME vice president Joanne Zapanta Andrada and BDOPB executive vice president and ZCME treasurer Stella Cabalatanungan.
‘Sining Filipina’ committee heads: ZCME vice president Joanne Zapanta Andrada and BDOPB executive vice president and ZCME treasurer Stella Cabalatanungan.

Declared top awardees were Hanna Joy Sayam for her Pira-Pirasong Tela ng mga Marias for the Figurative category and Maria Gemma San Jose for Layers of Experience for the Non-Figurative category. Both received P250,000 cash prizes. Other winners for the Figurative section were Luckyshia Jenielou Canonigo for Gabay na Ilaw, second place, and Maria Christina Baltero for Kula, third. Completing the list of honorees for the Non-Figurative category were Maria Melissa Sangoyo for She’s not that complicated, second, and Isabelita Rodillo for The Power of Many, third. Cash prizes for the second and third place winners were P150,000 and P100,000, respectively.

BDO Capital and Investment Corp. president Eduardo V. Francisco (left) and SM’s Steven Tan.
BDO Capital and Investment Corp. president Eduardo V. Francisco (left) and SM’s Steven Tan.
SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation president and chair Elizabeth T. Sy signs the ‘Sining Filipina’ canvas to symbolize her support for Filipina artistry and to officially mark the opening of the exhibition.
SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation president and chair Elizabeth T. Sy signs the ‘Sining Filipina’ canvas to symbolize her support for Filipina artistry and to officially mark the opening of the exhibition.

The esteemed panel of jury was kept hidden from competitors and the public to prevent any biases and influences. This stellar lineup included two artists — Julie Lluch, internationally renowned multi-awarded sculptor and a master of clay and terracotta; and Mark Justiniani, a painter known for his socio-politically illustrative fueled works. They were joined by industry experts, who are movers of their respective museums: Kenneth Esguerra, senior curator and head of Conservation of the Ayala Museum; Tina Colayco, the Metropolitan Museum of Manila president, professor and former dean of the University of the Philippines College of Fine Arts; and Victoria T. Herrera, Ateneo Art Gallery director and chief curator, former Cultural Center of the Philippines Visual Arts and Museum Division director, and UP Baguio Museo Kordilyera Curatorial consultant.

Embassy of Nigeria Counsellor and head of Chancery Charity Ekeada-Davidon (left) and ZCME past president Maritess Pineda.
Embassy of Nigeria Counsellor and head of Chancery Charity Ekeada-Davidon (left) and ZCME past president Maritess Pineda.
‘Pira-pirasong Tela ng mga Marias’ by Hanna Joy Sayam, Figurative Category grand prize winner.
‘Pira-pirasong Tela ng mga Marias’ by Hanna Joy Sayam, Figurative Category grand prize winner.

The awarding program, which marked the launch of the exhibit, showcased the six winning entries and those of the 72 finalists.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph