‘Sining Filipina’: Of women, by women, for the women

The esteemed panel of jury was kept hidden from competitors and the public to prevent any biases and influences. This stellar lineup included two artists — Julie Lluch, internationally renowned multi-awarded sculptor and a master of clay and terracotta; and Mark Justiniani, a painter known for his socio-politically illustrative fueled works. They were joined by industry experts, who are movers of their respective museums: Kenneth Esguerra, senior curator and head of Conservation of the Ayala Museum; Tina Colayco, the Metropolitan Museum of Manila president, professor and former dean of the University of the Philippines College of Fine Arts; and Victoria T. Herrera, Ateneo Art Gallery director and chief curator, former Cultural Center of the Philippines Visual Arts and Museum Division director, and UP Baguio Museo Kordilyera Curatorial consultant.