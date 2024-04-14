Samal power gap must be probed

The Center for Energy Research and Policy (CERP) has called on a Congressional inquiry into the power supply deficiencies in Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte affecting about 116,000 residents.

In a press statement, the group said lawmakers should evaluate the capacity of Samal’s power distributors to deliver a stable and dependable power supply to customers.

“This review should devise long-term strategies to avert future power disruptions,” the group said.

The appeal followed the recent joint filing of Senators Christopher Go, Francis Tolentino, and Ronald dela Rosa of Senate Resolution No. 981 asking the Committee on Energy to assess the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (NORDECO).

“Given the crucial role of distribution utilities, they must be well-equipped to handle the present challenges of their franchise areas and in planning and implementing projects for the future,” it added.

Urgent need

Likewise, the group reiterated the urgent need for implementing vital projects, such as grid interconnections, to enhance resilience and minimize the impact of unforeseen events.

Since 2016, Samal residents have endured frequent power outages up to four to five times daily, coupled with high electricity prices averaging P19 per kilowatt-hour.