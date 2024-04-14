Reverberating echoes of history

Boracay Island’s idyllic shores have been embroiled in a land dispute that echoes a dark chapter of Philippine history. The reported involvement of the Daughters of Charity, a Catholic religious order, in this case, has raised eyebrows, evoking comparisons to the land conflicts between Catholic orders and Filipino tenants during Spanish colonization.

As headlined by DAILY TRIBUNE in a series, the story centers on a 1,282-square meter lot in Sitio Angol, Barangay Manoc-Manoc, Boracay. The land, claimed by a private owner, was surprisingly awarded by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to the Ati tribe, an indigenous group, through a Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) in 2018.

The award happened under the watch of then-DAR Secretary John Castriciones.

While the plight of the Ati people for land rights is a genuine concern, allegations have surfaced that a member of the Daughters of Charity orchestrated a situation amounting to land-grabbing over a beachside property that is not suited to farming and, consequently, should have been outside of DAR’s purview to be subjected to land reform.

Witnesses have claimed the nun instructed Ati members to remain on the property despite the revocation of their CLOA, creating the impression of a forced eviction that was lapped up by some media organizations when the rightful owner attempted to reclaim it on the strength of valid legal orders.

This incident is certainly reminiscent of the land dispute in Calamba, Laguna, during the Spanish era. The Dominicans, another Catholic order, owned a vast hacienda encompassing most of Calamba. The Rizals, along with other Filipino families, were tenants on the land, paying exorbitant rent to the Church even if they felt the land rightfully belonged to them.

Our national hero, José Rizal, upon returning from Europe, investigated the land titles and discovered discrepancies. He thereafter challenged the Dominicans’ claims but ultimately lost the legal battle before a local court (as the Church was undoubtedly more powerful than the state during the time) and ultimately before the Spanish Cortes.

His family’s eviction from their hacienda fueled Rizal’s anti-colonial sentiments and is considered a major factor leading to his exile to Dapitan and execution.

A troubling question arises from the Boracay situation: Is history somehow repeating itself? While the details differ, both cases involve the Church wielding its influence in landownership matters, potentially at the expense of Filipinos. The “silence” of the Daughters of Charity on the accusations further intensifies the need for scrutiny.

The Catholic Church in the Philippines has a long and complex history with land ownership. While some argue the Church used its vast holdings for social good, the Calamba case exemplifies how such land concentration can create power imbalances and injustices.

Certainly, the Boracay dispute demands a thorough investigation. Transparency is crucial, particularly regarding the revoked CLOA awarded to the Ati tribe. Did the Daughters of Charity unduly influence the CLOA process? Were proper procedures even followed when awarding the land?

Furthermore, the Ati tribe’s right to ancestral land needs to be addressed with genuine concern. The government’s offer of alternative land through the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law is a step, but ensuring its suitability for the Ati way of life is essential.

Serving as a stark reminder of the Philippines’ colonial past, the Boracay land controversy demands full accountability on the part of those who seemed to have used the Ati tribe to illegally expropriate land under CARL, land where no crops could possibly grow.