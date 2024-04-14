‘Reply 1988’ soundtrack singer Park Bo-Ram dies at 30

South Korean singer Park Bo-ram passed away on Thursday, 11 April, at age 30. This was confirmed by her agency, Xanadu Entertainment, in a statement.

It said, “This is Xanadu Entertainment. We are here to share sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11. All of the artists and executives at Xanadu Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. It is even more heartbreaking that we have to tell you this sudden news to all of the fans who support Park Bo-ram.”

According to the police report obtained by The Korea Herald, Park was with two other women when she collapsed due to an apparent cardiac arrest.

The singer was brought to the hospital but died an hour later.

The police are still investigating the exact cause of her death.

Park released two singles earlier this year, “I Hope” and “I Miss You.” She was set to celebrate her 10th anniversary in the music industry also this year by reportedly releasing a full-length album.

The singer became known for singing the main soundtrack tune from the hit period drama series Reply 1988, titled “Hyehwadong” (also known as “Sangmundong”) and released in 2015. A year later, she recorded “Please Say Something, Even Though It Is a Lie” for the OST of another drama, W.

Park started her career after appearing on Mnet’s “Superstar K2” in 2010. Her debut single “Beautiful” was released in 2014 and placed second in Korea’s Circle Digital Chart that year.