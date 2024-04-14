Peace and order in concrete ‘jungle’

Metro Manila is the Philippines’ second most populous and densely populated region. It is Asia’s ninth most populous metropolitan area, where the blare of noise is the soundtrack of everyday life, and neon lights illuminate the dark corners of the urban landscape.

Leading the pack in the battle to uphold peace and order in the bustling 13.5 million-populated Metro Manila is a formidable and compassionate police general.

The Director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is 53-year-old Major General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., whose journey from a humble upbringing to the pinnacle of metropolis law enforcement has captured the hearts and respect of both his colleagues and the community he serves.

Born in Santa, Ilocos Sur, Nartatez’ roots trace back to the descendants of Maria Josefa Gabriela Cariño de Silang, also known as “Gabriela Silang” — a renowned Filipino revolutionary leader who played a fearless role in the Ilocano independence movement from the Spaniards.

Growing up in a humble neighborhood in Metro Manila, he excelled in his education, graduating with honors before embarking on his journey to the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) in Fort del Pilar, Baguio City, at 17 in 1988.

In fact, he is among the youngest who joined the PMA corps of cadets

— fresh from high school. And being the youngest in his class — PMA “Tanglaw-Diwa” Class of 1992 — he is said to be the last to retire from the police force on 19 March 2027.

He has held various command, staff, and field assignments throughout his career, earning a reputation as an ideal police officer among his peers and subordinates.

Tateng, as his friends and colleagues fondly refer to him, Nartatez’s experience equipped him with the skills necessary to confront the challenges of law enforcement.

While juggling his time in the police service, he earned his Master’s in Public Administration. He became the big boss at the Police Regional Office 4-A in Calabarzon in August 2022.

Everyone sees him as the ultimate cop — he’s done it all, from diving to crisis response, critical incident management, intelligence, and urban counter-revolutionary warfare.

He’s had his fair share of action in places like Quezon, Laguna, Basilan, and Negros Island during his time with the PNP Special Action Force. A solid foundation in the PNP-SAF provided him with invaluable training and experience in the rigors of police service, laying a strong foundation for his future leadership roles.

He has held various roles in different units, from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Task Force. He’s been all over, from Zambales to Cordillera, and even spent over two years as the director of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office.

His commitment to capacity building through infrastructure development is evident in the tangible legacy he has left behind, such as Camp Valentin S. Juan, the headquarters of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office.

Throughout his career, Nartatez has been recognized with multiple awards and commendations, including Best Junior Officer, Best Staff Officer and Best PCO of the Year.

Fast-forward to the present day, Nartatez is not just a police officer; he is a leader, a mentor, and a guardian angel for the people of Metro Manila.

His tenure at the helm of the NCRPO has been marked by a series of groundbreaking initiatives aimed at improving the relationship between law enforcement and the community and fostering trust and cooperation in the fight against crime.

Under his leadership, the NCRPO has implemented innovative programs such as community policing workshops, youth engagement activities, and anti-drug campaigns prioritizing rehabilitation over punishment. He believes that actual change begins with understanding and compassion, and he leads by example, always ready to lend a listening ear or a helping hand to those in need.

But his road has not been without its challenges. He has weathered many storms with unwavering resolve and integrity, his steadfast commitment to upholding the law and protecting the innocent, and the undying loyalty of the 23,000 men and women under his command.

Call for increased workforce

He highlighted the pressing need for a 100 percent increase in personnel to effectively police the 13.5 million residents across 16 Metro Manila cities and one municipality. With a current police-to-population ratio of 1:500, Nartatez emphasized the challenges faced during peak hours when tourists and commuters flood the region, doubling the demand for police presence.

He said the ideal ratio should be 1:250 or 1:300 to ensure efficient patrols, investigations and community relations.

Despite the workforce shortage, NCRPO has maintained a nearly 100 percent crime solution rate while overseeing key districts such as Manila, Quezon City, Eastern, Northern and Southern Police Districts.

“As Metro Manila remains a bustling hub of economic and tourist activities, strategic deployment practices are important to maximize the current workforce’s effectiveness,” he said. “While the NCRPO continues to manage with its existing personnel, the call for increased manpower remains crucial to meet the region’s evolving security needs.”

Community engagement

Underlining how crucial it is for cops to mingle with the neighborhoods they watch over, Nartatez made it clear that he wants all Metro Manila police officers out and about, making sure they build solid ties with the communities they protect.

“Our police must have the mastery of the community they serve,” he said, pointing out that this can be done only if the police step outside their headquarters or station.

Nartatez humorously said that police officers should have a sun-kissed complexion, indicating their active involvement in local communities.

“Kapag maputi ang pulis, lagi lang sa loob yan (If the cop is faired skinned, he is always at their headquarters),” he said, citing initiatives like the BIDA (Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan) program led by Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. and activities in churches, schools and barangays.

Encouraging deeper community involvement, Nartatez said he instructed police station commanders to have the contact information of barangay chairpersons and urged officers to participate in Project Bathala for increased visibility in churches on Sundays.

He also advocates for police presence during school events, such as leading flag-raising ceremonies, to foster positive relationships with students.

“In this way, children may idolize them.”

By actively participating in community activities, he believes that the image of the PNP can be positively transformed, enhancing trust and cooperation between law enforcement and residents.

“These are simple gestures of seeing the police in community activities that will make residents realize that the image of the PNP is really changing for the better.”

Internal cleansing

In keeping the personnel’s spirits up by weeding the organization of misfits, he announced that they’ve kicked out over 1,000 rogue cops from the Metro Manila force for doing shady stuff.

About half of these troublemakers are now facing criminal charges in different courts around the city. Some are in hot water with criminal cases, while others deal with administrative issues.

“Even though those dismissed officers might be fuming, most police personnel are actually happy about it.”

He highlighted that these troublemakers only comprise about five percent of the 23,000-strong NCRPO police officers.

For Nartatez, who assumed the NCRPO helm in June 2023, the importance of swift justice shows that the majority of the Metro Manila police force is on the right track, as the new PNP chief, Gen. Ronald Francisco Marbil, is keeping things tight and ensuring everyone is held accountable.

He made it clear that officers going off the rails will face disciplinary action pronto to keep the police’s image shiny and protect the 13.5 million residents of Metro Manila.

Despite the long hours and constant pressure of leading one of the country’s most challenging police forces, Nartatez remains a source of strength and inspiration for his team.

His leadership style uniquely blends firmness and kindness, discipline and empathy.

His rise was nothing short of meteoric. With each promotion, he tackled new challenges head-on, never shying away from difficult decisions or demanding situations.

In his rare moments of respite, he visits community centers, engages with his people, and shares his experiences to inspire the next generation of leaders.

He ensures that the NCRPO uses its resources wisely. It is vital for the police to be ready for anything, especially in Metro Manila, where all the action goes down — keeping a lid on crimes during different activities, from church gatherings to national and international events.

His message is simple yet powerful: “Leadership is not about giving orders behind a desk. It’s about being on the front lines, shoulder to shoulder with your team, facing the challenges head-on, and leading by example. That’s the only way to earn the respect and trust of those you lead.”

As the sun rises and sets over the sprawling cityscape of Metro Manila, he assured that NCRPO, a tall and visible sentinel, is watching over the bustling streets and crowded alleys, ready to face whatever challenges the day or night may bring.

Crime cannot be solved in isolation. It takes a village — the police, the community, and other stakeholders working together to build a safer, more resilient society for all.