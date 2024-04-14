WORLD

Olympic silver medallist Nageeye wins Rotterdam marathon

(FILES) Netherlands' Abdi Nageeye (R) reacts as he runs to the finish line in second place ahead of third-placed Belgium's Bashir Abdi (L) and fourth-placed Kenya's Lawrence Cherono (C) in the men's marathon final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo on 8 August 2021. Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Dutch runner Adbi Nageeye, the reigning Olympic silver medallist, won the Rotterdam marathon on Sunday, bettering his own national record by 11 seconds.

The Somalia-born Nageeye clocked 2hr 04.45min, finishing five seconds ahead of Ethiopian Amedework Walelegn, with Birhanu Legese, also of Ethiopia, rounding out the podium.

There was a victory in the women's race for Ethiopia's Ashete Bekere, whose winning time of 2:19.30 was enough to see her finish ahead of the Kenyan pair of Viola Kibiwot and Selly Chepyego Kaptich.

