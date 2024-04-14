No ‘wang-wang’

It may seem harmless, but flashing a “wang-wang” (colloquial for siren) mounted on a private vehicle on a busy street reveals much about the driver or owner.

The act can be perceived as an attempt to display power and assert dominance over other drivers. It is meant to cut through the traffic and corners even when no emergency exists, which can lead to dangerous road situations.

Individuals with an exaggerated sense of self-importance and an insatiable need for attention often lack empathy for others. They display a sense of entitlement that can be selfish and destructive.

“Wang-wang” is commonly used as a warning signal in various settings, including factories and construction site emergencies. This alarm is highly distinctive, with a sharp and loud sound audible from a considerable distance. It is often accompanied by flashing red or blue lights that serve to attract attention even further.

The noise produced by “wang-wang” is incredibly jarring and stressful to the hearing. So intense is the sound that it can wake up an entire neighborhood at night.

But why do some people want to get ahead of the rest, especially during rush hour, only to be trapped within a short distance because the traffic is moving at a snail’s pace? This false sense of self-entitlement, observed frequently during peak hours, raises the question of the motivations driving such behavior, which appears counterproductive and contradictory.

Psychoanalysis indicates that such behavior may result from either upbringing or personality disorders, which can have disastrous effects on relationships. Studies showed that noise exposure can elevate stress hormones like cortisol and lead to serious health issues such as high blood pressure, stroke, and heart failure.

Who should be allowed to use “wang-wang”? Let’s separate the chaff from the grain.

Last week, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos revived the “walang wang-wang” (no siren) policy of the late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, which prohibited government officials and personnel from using sirens or wang-wang, blinkers, and other similar signaling or flashing devices to improve road safety and traffic management.

Only official vehicles of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Bureau of Investigation, and Philippine National Police, as well as fire trucks, hospital ambulances, and other emergency vehicles, are exempted from the order on sirens.

In addition, the President restricted the use of protocol license plates, and even judges lost this privilege.

Administrative Order No. 18 prohibits government officials and personnel from using sirens, blinkers, and other similar gadgets that “produce exceptionally loud or startling sound, including dome lights, blinkers, or other similar signaling or flashing devices.”

The “no wang-wang” rule is a necessary and effective social policy to prevent traffic accidents and improve traffic flow. It teaches drivers to be patient, respectful, and considerate of others. It reduces corruption and abuse of power among government officials and public figures who use sirens to bypass traffic and gain special treatment. In short, it promotes fairness, equality, and respect for others.

Its success in India, where even the official vehicle of the Prime Minister is prohibited from using a siren, should serve as a model for the Philippines to improve traffic systems and promote greater social harmony. It highlights the importance of the Prime Minister’s role in setting an example for the general public by following the same rules and regulations that apply to road users.

The strict “no wang-wang” policy on unauthorized vehicles reflects the government’s commitment to promoting a fair and just society in which all individuals are responsible for their actions and expected to behave properly.

Acting quickly in emergencies is crucial to ensuring the safety of drivers and passengers and alerting them of potential dangers. However, maintaining road safety standards and equity in road use are equally important.

Striking a balance between these two objectives is essential to achieving the best possible results.

