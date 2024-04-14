‘Music enriches young minds’

Sundays hold special significance for the First Family as they strongly uphold Filipino family values.

In her latest Instagram photo, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Sunday took to social media to extend her warm wishes to Filipinos after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. returned to the country from the United States.

In her traditional “Happy Sunday” greeting to her followers, Liza revealed a treasured family photograph showcasing the President, their two sons Vinny and Simon, and former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

Familiar faces Irene Marcos and Greggy Araneta III are also in the photo. In a separate Instagram photo, the First Lady underscored the importance of music education in the country.

The Former First Lady was also sitting next to her, wearing a bright pink terno. Liza, on the other hand, looked stunning in an orange one-piece terno.

“Enriching young minds through the universal language of music through The Goldenberg Concert Series II,” Liza wrote.

As part of the Goldenberg Concert Series, the event was meant to stimulate the minds of young students from a number of schools, such as Santa Isabel College, Concordia College, Immaculate Heart of Mary College, Aurora Quezon Elementary, Padre Gomez Elementary, British School Manila, International School Manila, Philippine Normal University, La Salle Greenhills, Ateneo de Manila Junior High and Santa Isabel College.