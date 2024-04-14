Manila Digger edges Maharlika

Shin Min-ki’s late goal gave Manila Digger FC a 2-1 over Maharlika Taguig FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Shin blasted a goal in the 88th minute to keep the Diggers unbeaten in two games.

Manila Digger now holds a 2-0-0 win-draw-loss record in the PFL for six points and a +2 goal difference.

Lucas del Rosario drew first blood for Maharlika after scoring in the 33rd minute

Then Jeon Sang-chon came to the rescue for Manila Digger and nailed an equalizer in the 45th minute to end the first half at 1-1.

Shin, who was hailed as the Man of the Match, said the team became more fluid in the second half.

“I’m glad we won. The first half was difficult but we were able to win,” Shin said.

“We made more movements in the second half and we were able to get more chances in front of the goal.”

As of press time, the Davao Aguilas-UMAK is battling Loyola FC while Tuloy FC is squaring off with Manila Montet FC.