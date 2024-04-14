‘It’s Showtime’s’ first broadcast on GMA is most viewed on TV, online

More Filipinos watched It’s Showtime when it premiered on GMA, making it the most-watched noontime show on television and online while setting social media abuzz with the most trending topics on 6 April.

The inaugural broadcast on GMA, which also marked the birthday celebration of beloved Unkabogable Star Vice Ganda, posted a fused TV rating of 11.3 percent across GMA, GTV, A2Z and Kapamilya Channel, while its closest competitor registered a combined TV rating of 3.6 percent, based on Kantar Media Total Individual Ratings.

Meanwhile, GMA Network highlighted on its social media accounts the Nielsen Philippines National Urban Television Audience Measurement (NUTAM) People Ratings, revealing It’s Showtime achieved a combined TV rating of 9.6 percent across GMA, GTV, A2Z and Kapamilya Channel vs. its closest competitor’s combined rating of 4.4 percent.

On the digital platform, It’s Showtime achieved its all-time peak concurrent views of 524,294 on various ABS-CBN and GMA social media platforms during its premiere on GMA.

The show’s electrifying opening number and the “EXpecially For You” segment featuring Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee generated immense buzz, propelling the show and its hosts to global trending status that day.

It’s Showtime hosts Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Karylle, Kim Chiu, Ogie Alcasid, Amy Perez, Darren Espanto, Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz, along with Ryan Bang, Jackie Gonzaga, MC, Lassy, Ion Perez and Cianne Dominguez, continue to bring fun and entertainment to viewers from Monday to Saturday at 12 noon on GMA, GTV, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, iWantTFC and TFC IPTV.