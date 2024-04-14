Ioniq 5 N bags World Performance Car Award

The Ioniq 5 N was recently named 2024 World Performance Car. Introduced in July 2023, the Ioniq 5 N defines a new segment of driver-focused, high-performance electric vehicles, highlighting the lineup’s technological excellence.

Hyundai Motor Company thus continued its winning streak at the World Car Awards with the Ioniq 5 N high-performance electric vehicle named the 2024 World Performance Car.

This is Hyundai Ioniq 5 lineup’s fourth major World Car Awards win in the last three years. The victory solidifies Ioniq 5 N’s position as a frontrunner in the market as it continues to outpace EV rivals with its outstanding high-performance technology.

The awarding ceremony was held during the 2024 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS).

Hyundai Motor’s many nominations reflect its growing stature on the global stage and build on its past success at the World Car Awards. The brand’s Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 took back-to-back triple victories in 2022 and 2023 in the World Car, World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design categories.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive the prestigious World Performance Car award for our Ioniq 5 N,” said Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

“This recognition is a testament to Hyundai’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric performance and innovation. It is truly gratifying to see our efforts rewarded with a total of seven World Car Awards titles in the last three years. We are proud to continue our winning streak and solidify Hyundai’s position as a leader in the global EV industry.”