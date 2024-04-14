German firms target Pinoy engineers

The German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) plans to create certification systems to help Filipino engineers ramp up their skills in operating renewable and clean energy facilities in the country.

Tristan Loveres, a member of the chamber’s board of directors, said the GPCCI is studying Indonesia’s model to increase the number of Filipino engineers who are skilled in renewable and clean energy, such as solar or photovoltaic or PV systems.

“In Indonesia, we have PV design certified engineers. This is what we also want to bring to the Philippines,” he said in a sustainability forum organized by J.P. Morgan Philippines and Asia Society for Social Improvement and Sustainable Transformation.

Loveres said the proposed certification system will allow engineering graduates to update their knowledge and specialize, helping them secure better jobs.

“You can say that you’re an electrical engineer, but did you learn PV design in university? In the end, that training cost goes to the green investors,” he explained.

Green experts

Loveres, who is also a director at TUV Rheinland-Asia Pacific Group, a safety and quality analyst, said the firm already certified around 500 other firms that are skilled in green jobs.

“I have nothing against e-vehicles. But do we have enough workers who are skilled in handling these vehicles? This will be a great business opportunity on certifications,” Loveres said.