‘FAIR Justice’ program launched

The Supreme Court (SC) and the Australian government recently launched the Fostering Advancement of Inclusive and Rights (FAIR) Justice Program in line with the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 (SPJI) to enable the delivery of inclusive rights-based justice program.

In a statement, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo stressed that the initiative can help bring about a truly fairer future for every Filipino as he looks forward to the work that the SC will be doing through the FAIR Justice Program “especially in line with the SPJI and its thrust to enable the delivery of responsive and real time justice.”

The launch was held at Baguio City.

“Today we reinforce this long and fruitful strategic partnership and embark on another phase that I am certain will be even more productive and beneficial for both our peoples,” Gesmundo said.

The SC said FAIR Justice is the latest judicial reform program, which is a product of the robust partnership between the Philippine Supreme Court and the Australian government.

Gesmundo also said that the FAIR Justice Program “is a testament to the strength of the two countries’ shared commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and strong and accountable public institutions.”