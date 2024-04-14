DavNor acting governor assures gov’t services not hampered during governor's suspension period

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte — While the tension in this province is ongoing after the Department of Interior and Local Government 11 (DILG-11) served the 60-day preventive suspension order for Governor Edwin Jubahib on 11 April, acting governor De Carlo Uy said, he will see to it that government services will not be hampered during the said period.

Supporters of Jubahib flocked to the provincial capitol and conducted rallies expressing their support to the local chief executive.

Uy said that during the serving of the preventive suspension order and his designation, the government operation at the capitol as well as the other agencies around the compound was affected.

“I monitored the area and there were rallies. I don’t want to further escalate things. I just told the DILG if its okay, I will be at the City hall of Tagum City and will meet them there for the turnover ,” Uy said in a press briefing.

He said that the immediate action he did was not going to the capitol to prevent the escalation of the problem.

In a recent interview with Davao del Norte First District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, he confirmed that Jubahib will not step down and will continue his tasks as the governor of the province amid the preventive suspension served by him by the Office of the President.

“As of now, I am the acting governor, I will perform immediately all functions and duties as much as I can,” Uy said.

He bared that after the DILG designated him as the acting governor, he issued a memorandum telling the department heads to attend the executive committee meeting at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan building.

“Why I do that because I don’t want the delivery of services will be hampered. I issued an order to the engineering department to pull out everything since we identified that the dump trucks used as barricades at the capitol came from the engineering department,” Uy said.

He asked the rallyists and the people of the province to heed the law.

“I just want as soon as possible that the delivery of government services in the capitol to resume. It’s not only the provincial capitol that is there, other government agencies offices were inside whose operations were also affected,” Uy added.