Commando, ‘Bahala na Gang’ clash; 8 injured

Eight persons deprived of liberty were injured in a clash between rival gangs at the Manila City Jail (MCJ) on Saturday afternoon, 13 April.

MCJ spokesperson Jayrez Joseph Bustanera confirmed the incident, which involved members of the “Comando” gang and the “Bahala na Gang.” The clash occurred around 2 p.m.

According to reports, six members of the Commando gang and two from the “Bahala na Gang” were injured. Three Commando members required hospitalization, while the others sustained minor injuries.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) is investigating the cause of the clash, including whether it is connected to any recent sporting activities held within the jail facility.

In a later statement, Bustanera clarified that there was no riot. However, following the incident, BJMP officials have temporarily suspended all visits at the MCJ.